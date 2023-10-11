Free activities are running for children and teenagers during the half term holiday.

Uppingham Youth Space has organised taster sessions in a wide range of activities including tennis, bowls, crafts and Morris dancing.

A spokesperson for the Youth Space Council said: “It’s great to have a variety of free things to do on offer, just so we can try new things. I hope lots of people will come."

Uppingham mayor Liz Clarke joins Youth Space regular Chloe

The programme starts on Wednesday, October 18 with tennis sessions at Uppingham Community College with times to be confirmed depending on uptake and ages. Email rutlandtennis@gmail.com to register your interest.

Morris dancing will take place the same day at Uppinhgam Town Hall from 1pm until 2pm. Email squire@morrismen.org to book.

The regular youth space drop-in session for children in years six to 11 runs at the town hall on Wednesday, October 18 from 3.30pm until 5pm.

Children aged 10 plus can try bell-ringing at the town church on Thursday, October 19 from 11am until 1pm, with parents advised to attend. A fire station visit is planned for those aged 10 plus on Friday, October 20 from 10.30am until 11.30am.

On Wednesday, October 25 there will be park play at Tod’s Piece from 1pm and a yoga sessions for years six to 11 at the town hall at 2pm. Book a yoga space by emailing info@uppinghamyouth.co.uk

Football sessions will run at Tod’s Piece on Thursday, October 26 from 1-2pm for six to 10-year-olds and 2.30pm until 3.30pm for those 11 plus.

The final activities take place on Friday, October 27 with crafts at the town hall from 1pm until 3pm for years six to 11, and bowls at Tod’s Piece from 10.30am for children aged 10 plus.

Full details are available at www.uppinghamyouth.co.uk/events which is run by the community interest company Rutland First.