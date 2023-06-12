Home   News   Article

Find out about social prescribing at Lakeside Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:03, 12 June 2023
People can find out how to be prescribed free weight loss and other health support at an hour-long event.

Taking place at Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) from 5.30pm, the wheelchair and mobility-accessible event is organised by the Patient Participation Group for Stamford’s GP surgeries.

Other issues being discussed by social prescribers from the surgeries include bereavement, loneliness and smoking.

A previous meeting of patients in Stamford
The event is open to all patients of Lakeside Stamford.

