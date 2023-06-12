Find out about social prescribing at Lakeside Stamford
Published: 17:03, 12 June 2023
| Updated: 17:06, 12 June 2023
People can find out how to be prescribed free weight loss and other health support at an hour-long event.
Taking place at Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street tomorrow (Tuesday, June 13) from 5.30pm, the wheelchair and mobility-accessible event is organised by the Patient Participation Group for Stamford’s GP surgeries.
Other issues being discussed by social prescribers from the surgeries include bereavement, loneliness and smoking.
The event is open to all patients of Lakeside Stamford.