Lincolnshire County Council hosts Holiday Activities and Food Programme in Stamford
Published: 06:00, 09 April 2022
Holiday activities will take place for children this Easter.
Lincolnshire County Council will hold a ‘Holiday Activities and Food Programme’ at Malcolm Sargent, St Augustine’s School, and Stamford Rugby Club.
It is a government-funded scheme to provide children on benefits-related free school meals with access to healthy food and activities.
Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/school-pupil-support/holiday-activities-food-programme.