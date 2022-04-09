Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire County Council hosts Holiday Activities and Food Programme in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 06:00, 09 April 2022

Holiday activities will take place for children this Easter.

Lincolnshire County Council will hold a ‘Holiday Activities and Food Programme’ at Malcolm Sargent, St Augustine’s School, and Stamford Rugby Club.

It is a government-funded scheme to provide children on benefits-related free school meals with access to healthy food and activities.

Football stock image
Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/school-pupil-support/holiday-activities-food-programme.

