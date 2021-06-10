MindSpace Stamford has launched a map to help people look after their mental health.

Based on the ‘5 Ways to Wellbeing’ - connect, be active, learn, give and take notice - the map identifies places around the town where people can do these things.

It includes some of Stamford’s most attractive sights and places to walk to, as well as places where people can ‘give’ and ‘connect’, such as Second Helpings, the charity which aims to reduce food waste.

The MindSpace map

The attractively drawn map was inspired by Sam Roddan of Art Pop-Up.

She said “Over the last 12 months, lots of people have discovered new places to walk, have noticed new things and the map presents an opportunity to share these with others and to find a new mindful appreciation of our local spaces.”

Helen Howe from MindSpace said: “The 5 Ways to Wellbeing have been scientifically proven to be beneficial to mental health and wellbeing and are at the heart of everything we do at MindSpace."

The back of the MindSpace map explains the attractions

A copy of the map, which has further details of what different locations offer on the back, is free to download from this link.

Copies are also available from the MindSpace premises at 39 Broad Street, Stamford, and they are dotted around to pick up in other town locations.