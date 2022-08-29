Thousands of people are expected to visit a free festival today (Bank Holiday Monday).

With live music, stalls, children's games and entertainment, the second Stamford Diversity Festival takes place on the town's Recreation Ground.

The outdoor event opened at 11am and there will be live music on stage until 6pm, as well as recitals and 'open mic' performances.

The event, which was hugely popular last year despite the weather being somewhat more chilly than today, has gained sponsorship from food firm Bakkavör, which has a production centre in Bourne.

The festival is organised by Stamford Diversity Group, which holds an ambition to make Stamford and the surrounding areas an inclusive and welcoming place.

