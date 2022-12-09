An outdoor gym for anyone to use is about to open in Stamford.

The facility with free entry will open on the former bowling green at Stamford Recreation Ground on Sunday (December 11) at 11am.

Behind the project is Stewart Jackson, the creator of Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook page, which publishes photos and snippets from Stamford’s past and has more than 7,400 followers.

Stewart and Anastasia Jackson

He and his wife, Anastasia, who live in Stamford, set up Frank Newbon Community Projects Community Interest Company just over a year ago in order to apply for grant funding towards the outdoor gym.

In addition, the project attracted thousands of pounds in donations to a Crowdfunding page, and the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers - volunteers who keep the town tidy - collected used drinks cans which were exchanged for more than £3,000.

Stewart said: “We’ve been blown away by the support people have shown for the project, which has gone from being an idea that had to be put on hold due to covid restrictions to the ‘grand opening’ this Sunday.

Stewart Jackson uses the monkey bars

“I said at the outset that I wanted to give something back as a ‘thank you’ for the support the Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford page has received, and breathing life into a disused area of Stamford Recreation Ground seemed a great way of doing this.

“We look forward to seeing people coming along to enjoy the gym from Sunday onwards.”

The outdoor gym project received approval from Stamford Town Council to use the former bowling green. It has cost more than £40,000 and Stewart hopes to continue to add to it.

In the new year, circuit sessions led by a fitness instructor are also due to start at the outdoor gym.