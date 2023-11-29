Christmas shoppers can benefit from free parking in council-owned car parks during late-night shopping events in Oakham and Uppingham.

People can park in Rutland County Council car parks for free in Uppingham from 3pm on Thursday, December 7, and in Oakham from 3pm on Monday, December 11.

Coun Christine Wise (LibDem), portfolio holder for highways, transport, and the environment, said: “We’re very pleased to again be supporting Christmas shopping events with the offer of free parking, and the welcome boost they provide for our two market towns.

“I hope lots of people will take the opportunity to shop local and make the most of our fine independent retailers and small businesses.”

Uppingham's late night shopping is focused around the market place, High Street East and High Street West. The event starts at 5.30pm with the Christmas light switch on and with market traders and town shops open until 9pm.

Oakham Town Council is hosting the town's light switch-on event in Cutts Close on Sunday, December 3, where there will be singers, craft stalls, children's rides, chestnuts and mulled wine from 4pm to 6pm.

A full list of Rutland County Council car parks also can be found on their website: https://www.rutland.gov.uk/parking/council-car-parks

Small Business Saturday takes place in the county on December 2.