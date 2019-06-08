Free surgeries will take place across South Kesteven this month to help local support groups access funding from local and national sources.

The one-to-one sessions will be delivered by InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company.

The surgeries aim to help community groups explore potential new sources of income, learn more about developing a fundraising plan for future projects, provide guidance on bid writing and answer any fundraising questions groups may have.

Alison Berwick (11508933)

Since launching a year ago, InvestSK’s funding service has helped many charitable or community organisations in South Kesteven secure finance from both local and national sources - including a mixed-use community hub, a skate park, a community library, churches and heritage groups.

Alison Berwick, community funding development manager at InvestSK, said the sessions will look at the funding sources available and helps through the funding maze.

“Whether you want to review your organisation’s fundraising capacity, develop your fundraising plan, access bid writing training or simply want to ask some initial fundraising questions, InvestSK can help.”

Surgeries take place at Stamford Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 12; Deepings Community Centre, Market Deeping, on Tuesday, June 18 and Wake House, Bourne, on Wednesday, June 26.

To book a place, email alison.berwick@investsk.co.uk or visit this website.