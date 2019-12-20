Free swimming is on offer for children aged eight and under at all 1Life swimming pools across the South Kesteven District Council area.

It starts from today (December 20) and runs to Tuesday, June 30 next year.

It is available during any general swim or family swim sessions at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre, Deepings Leisure Centre, Stamford Leisure Pool and Bourne Leisure Centre.

Stamford Leisure Pool

The initiative has been made possible thanks to funding from 1Life.

Coun Helen Goral (Con-Arnoldfield), cabinet member for growth at South Kesteven District Council, said: “We are committed to improving leisure opportunities across the district for our residents and visitors.

"Being active is not only good for you physically, but also has benefits for mental health.

“By encouraging and enabling children to be active in a way that is also good fun, we are investing in our future generations.

"Well done to 1Life for this initiative.”

Mark Braithwaite, managing director of 1Life said: “As an operator of public access leisure facilities across the UK, it’s our mission to get more people, more active and engage with the community to encourage participation.

"This initiative is great news for the people living in the South Kesteven area.

"Swimming is a leisure activity to do as a family and we hope to see as many people swimming in their local swimming pools as possible.”

Visit www.1life.co.uk/southkesteven-free-swim/ to sign up.

There is a £1 registration fee.

