A Stamford mum said she feels let down after having to give birth at home without medical support due to a shortage of midwives and beds.

Polly Hurst, 26, was scared she might die during the labour as her partner Matt Taylor was called on to deliver daughter Clementine at their Elgar Way home.

Having arranged an assisted homebirth, she was told by City of Peterborough Hospital days before the due date that no midwives would be available to visit and there were closures at their birth centre because of staff shortages.