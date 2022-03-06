In the spring of last year three charities, The Deepings Lions, The Deepings Community Trust and disability charity Sense came together to develop sensory areas in the Deepings Community Centre’s back garden for the community to enjoy.

Specific elements to benefit those with sensory loss or impairment were included in the design, such as sensory garden creatures, musical chimes and mixed herbs.

Deepings Lions have been support by the Freemasons

The Deepings Lions and the Deepings Community Trust were advised on these elements by the charity Sense, which supports people with complex disabilities including people who are deafblind.

Thanks to the financial support of community organisations, donations from the public and the hard work of volunteers much progress has been made and the project is now in its final stages of development.

With funds running low, the Freemasons of St Pega Lodge, Deepings St James, kindly agreed to donate £500 from their Community Support Fund giving the project a much-needed financial boost.

Deepings Lions president Steve Holt said: “We can’t thank the Freemasons enough for their generous donation.

"These funds will enable us to fill plant containers, purchase weed control membranes and purchase sense enriched plants which will bring the garden to life”.

Carl Williams, community fundraising manger at Sense, said: “Thanks to the generous funding, local residents with sensory impairment as well as others without such impairments will all be able to enjoy all the smells and textures this garden has to offer. We are very excited for this garden to open to the local community”.

With the arrival of better weather the green-fingered Lions, together with other volunteers, will be returning to the garden to complete the work.

An opening event is being planned for Saturday, May 14, at 2.30pm to thank all those who have contributed.

If you would like to get involved to help with the sensory garden as a volunteer or wish to make a donation to help with its development, visit The Deepings Lions Facebook page or telephone 03458 337489.