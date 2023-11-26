Harley is a three-year-old Staffy-French bulldog cross.

She has come to us because her previous owners are having a baby and have decided that they no longer have time for her.

She is a lovely girl, very friendly and happy. She knows all her basic manners, is very playful and enjoys being outside.

Harley is a French bulldog cross

Harley has lived with children and, like most Staffies, she has been very good with them. However, Harley is not keen on other dogs and we don’t know how she would get on with cats.

You can see more of Harley on our website.

If you think that Harley could be the friendly companion for you, call us on 01778 424953 or 07708 589792 (between 10am and 4pm). If you can’t get through leave us a message and contact number so we can get back to you.