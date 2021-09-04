Patients can give feedback on their healthcare experiences through a new email address and survey.

The measures have been put in place by the patient participation group (PPG) for Lakeside Stamford, which will use information from responses to bring changes to the way the GP practice is run.

Helen Walton, chairman of the PPG, said the purpose of asking for feedback is to address current issues people face rather than historic ones, some of which have been tackled by Lakeside after it was rated ‘Inadequate’ by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors last month.

A new survey aims to iron out problems at the practice

“We want to hear about people’s experiences of healthcare, and what they would like changed. We don’t want people to send us medical complaints, but to outline what could be better, whether that’s the phone system, parking, or other aspects of the GP service in Stamford.”

Helen is in regular communication with staff at Lakeside Stamford, and said she was in no doubt they were working hard to remove problems identified by the CQC inspectors. A new phone system has been installed and four new doctors are due to start at the surgery in a month’s time. A new practice manager - who will take the job title ‘hub manager’ - starts in mid-September.

“The point of the survey is for people to get what they want from their GP surgery,” Helen said. “We will immediately pass on information from the responses to Lakeside and will expect action.

Acting chairman of the Lakeside Stamford Patient Participation Group, Helen Walton

“It’s not a case of gathering responses and letting them sit in a filing cabinet.”

Paper copies of the survey can be found at the Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road, or it can be completed online here.

Alternatively, patients can email their experiences to stamfordlakesideppg@lshg.co.uk

Those who wish to help with improvements to Lakeside can use the same address to contact the PPG about joining its committee.