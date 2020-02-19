Fresh plans to create four new retail units on the former Ram Jam Inn site in Rutland have been submitted for planning approval.

The updated application was prepared after the previous scheme was refused in October 2018.

Godwin Developments, which bought the site in 2018, says it has worked closely with Nicol Thomas architects, Rutland County Council and key stakeholders from the community to come up with the new proposals.

Godwin Developments' plans for the Ram Jam site in Rutland

Bosses say the proposed development plans "have addressed concerns raised and have strived to be more in keeping with the local vernacular".

The 1.67 acre site - located off the A1 northbound carriageway, approximately eight miles north of Stamford - lies within the parish of Greetham, a designated local service centre and one of the largest villages in Rutland.

Matt Chandler, associate director at Godwin Group, said: "We are pleased to be able to resubmit an updated plan for the site of the former Ram Jam Inn. Following feedback from key stakeholders, we believe the updated plans match the expectations of the local community and overcome issues raised regarding the previous planning submission.

“The progress on this scheme further expands Godwin’s investment in the roadside sector after success last year with planning approval for a similar site in Northamptonshire."

Peter Wong, associate director at Nicol Thomas Architects, added: “The revised proposal will retain the existing group of apple trees at the centre of the site, allowing the proposed buildings to be set within a landscaped enclosure. This is further enhanced by the existing trees and proposed planting to the perimeter.

"The pitched tiled roof buildings are clad in traditional materials of stone and timber which is reflective of local context and vernacular. The proposal will bring back to use the vacant site, improve the local environment and enhance the retail offer within the locality.”

A spokesman for Godwin Developments confirmed the plans were separate from Hambleton Bakery's application for the same site, which was approved in January this year.

