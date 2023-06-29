The friend of a Spitfire pilot is determined to keep his memory alive more than 20 years after he died.

John Edwards is founder of the Johnnie Johnson Appreciation Society, which used to meet each year to remember the Second World War pilot.

Membership has dwindled over time but John continues to celebrate his friend’s achievements and was delighted to see a silver bust of Johnnie still takes pride of place at RAF Wittering when he joined the annual reception last week.

Chris Johnson (Johnnie's son) and John Edwards with the silver bust

John, 82, from Uffington, said: “I want to keep Johnnie’s name alive. I consider him the best fighter pilot we ever had. He flew planes with a damaged collar bone and refused to give in to his pain until forced to do so by a senior officer.

“He had surgery to cure the problem and missed the Battle of Britain as a result, but still managed to have the most kills of any western pilot.”

Known to friends as Johnnie, Air Vice Marshal James Edgar Johnson, had an impressive wartime record including 700 operational sorties, engaging enemy aircraft 57 times and shooting down 34 of them. He later served at RAF Wittering and RAF Cottesmore.

John knew him personally after they attended a number of countryside shoots together.

Johnnie died in 2001 aged 85. His silver bust, paid for by John, remains on show at the Officers’ Mess at RAF Wittering.