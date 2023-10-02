Two friends have reached the finish of an ‘unforgettable’ 840km walk which began six years ago.

Richard Cole and Nick Clarke, from Uppingham, last week completed the final leg of the 840km - around 520 miles – pilgrimage from the French border to Santiago de Compostela.

Since 2017, Richard and Nick have been following one of the the ancient Camino pilgrimage routes to the Shrine of St James in Santiago.

Richard and Nick reach the 'finish line' - the Shrine of St James in Santiago

Both are members of the congregation of St Peter and St Paul’s church, in Uppingham.

“Walking part of the Camino had been on my bucket list for some time,” said Nick.

“Back in 2017 we walked for a week from San Sebastian to Bilbao.

The view from the Primitivo Camino in Asturian hill country where Nick and Richard began their final leg

“When we set off we thought that would be it, but we both found that walking 'the Way’ was a life-enhancing experience.

“The peace, tranquility and beauty of Northern Spain was a real surprise. We’ve been going back ever since to do another week-long leg whenever possible.”

Their final six-day walk covered 185 kilometres from the Asturian mountain town of Grandas de Salime to Santiago’s cathedral.

More than 430,000 people from across the world completed a Camino last year.

On their walk this year Richard and Nick met, among others, pilgrims from France, Germany, Holland, Canada, the United States, Mexico and even Taiwan.

“Arriving in Santiago was an emotional and unforgettable experience,” Nick recalled.

“Our last walk of 39km had taken 10 hours. We were sore and tired when we came in, but sharing the experience of reaching our goal with hundreds of other pilgrims made for a wonderful memory.”