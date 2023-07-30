Two friends want to buy a mini bus to take elderly people on days out and shopping trips.

Gary Mewes and his friend Sonia Aigbomian are appealing for donations to help fund a minibus for the people of Stamford.

The pair have set a target of £2,500 which would cover initial costs.

Gary Mewes and Sonia Aigbomian

Gary was inspired to start fundraising by an elderly woman called Wyn who he visits each Wednesday.

Gary, 34, said: “She can’t get out and about so is stuck in her four walls.

“I thought to myself ‘why don’t we get a minibus for them so we can take them out on trips?’”

“I like looking after people.”

Up until recently Gary and Sonia, 59, have volunteered at the Wednesday lunch club at Christ Church in Stamford.

The service was cancelled in June due to the cost and a drop in attendance.

“I don’t know what to do with myself but I knew I had to find something to do,” said Gary.

“I want to do something to help the community.”

He initially planned to fundraise for the bus with Christ Church, but now him and Sonia will be raising the money, and operating the bus, on their own.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/christ-church-stamford.

