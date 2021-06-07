It has to be said, Ian Scott and Michael Mills like a challenge.

Having completed several tough walks between them - including the National Three Peaks Challenge of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden in one go - the friends have found something new to get their feet into.

Next month they will tackle the Isle of Wight Challenge - 66 miles around the island’s coast path, which they hope to finish in less than 24 hours to raise funds for Stamford charities the Evergreen Care Trust and Bumps and Beyond.

Michael Mills (left) and Ian Scott

Ian from Yarwell is a semi-retired business consult and international equestrian sports commentator who chairs the governors for St George’s School in Stamford and William Hildyard in Market Deeping, which are federated primary schools. His wife, Alice, is chairman of trustees for Bumps and Beyond.

Michael from Barnack, is a husband, father of two, and grandfather of five. Having retired from a career in international development, during which time he also climbed Mount Kenya while living in East Africa, he is now a licensed lay minister in the Church of England.

“While both of us are keen walkers, this is the first time I have done something like this for charity,” said Ian, whose previous challenges have included a 100km walk in the Peak District. We are both looking to raise £1,000.”

Ian can be sponsored using this link to his fundraising page and Michael's page can be found here.