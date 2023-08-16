An ‘artisan brocante’ will be held at a historic house in Grantham.

The inaugural Artisan Brocante will be held at Grantham House in Castlegate on September 9 from 10am to 4pm.

A brocante is a type of outdoor market, and the event at Grantham House will be the first of its kind there.

Grantham House in Castlegate.

The event will be organised by Ruth Domanski and Shauna Donaldson, who both live in Rutland and have a love of all things vintage.

They have participated and organised other fairs in other locations for several years.

Organisers said: “Grantham House is the perfect location for this event and we look forward to welcoming the exhibitors and the public to this.”

The event is billed as “a unique shopping event in the fabulous setting of the gardens of Grantham House”.

There will be 30 exhibitors, a mix of French Brocante, decorative antiques, gardenalia, vintage textiles, artisan creatives and much more.

Visitors will be able to buy artisans, homewares, textiles, decorative gardenalia and furniture.

In addition to this, there will be tea, coffee, wood-fired pizza, ice creams and artisan cakes. Entry will be £3 per person.

For more information you can either ghcentre@stwulframs.com or contact Ruth or Shauna @the_artisan_brocante on Instagram.