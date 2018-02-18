Friends set for marathon

Sara Nye and Alicia Moat Photo: Lee Hellwing

Sara Nye and Alicia Moat will be tackling the 26.2 mile course to raise cash for the Anthony Nolan Trust (ANT), which supports people with blood cancer.

The task will be especially testing for Alicia, 28, a home carer, because she suffers from fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which causes pain all over the body and extreme tiredness.

But it hasn’t put her off taking up the challenge.

Sara, 45, said the pair have been touched by the work ANT does, adding: “A lot of people don’t know about Anthony Nolan Trust.

“They don’t know about the cancer’s origin and they don’t realise they can donate blood to help people with the cancer.”

It will be the first marathon experience for both women.

Sara was the first of the pair to get a place and recruited Alicia to run alongside her for moral support.

Sara said: “It is just one of those moments of a lifetime. I will probably never get the chance again.

“Some people think if you are a personal training instructor you do everything like this. If anything activities and exercise is against my religion.

“I hate exercise and hate running - I hate exercise full stop really.”

She added the pair are likely to walk the marathon due to Alicia’s condition.

She said: “We do think we will walk most of it.

“We have to do it within a certain time to get a medal [before 6pm] - we are not going to do it without getting a medal.

Sara runs a Slimming World class at Stamford Free Church and the pair met at one of the classes a few years ago.

Sara, who is also a beauty therapist at Beyond the Fringe in Stamford. said: “We have known each other for quite a few years.

“She took up running to help her weight loss, I became a runner a bit later.”

The pair will be running as part of the ANT team and have been tasked by the charity to raise a total £1,850 between them before the marathon.

They are planning fundraising activities to raise the cash.

The pair are training together by going on runs in Burghley Park.

Sara also runs a Slimming World class at the Danish Invader pub in Stamford.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamaliciaandsara