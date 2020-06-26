Friends of popular Stamford Rugby Club player Max Hunter vow to honour his memory with new fund as part of The Mintridge Foundation
Published: 17:00, 26 June 2020
Friends of a popular sportsman hope to honour his memory by helping others to talk about mental health.
Max Hunter never told anyone he was struggling.
On the outside he was the life and soul of the party but on the inside something was different. On August 24 last year Max took his own life.
