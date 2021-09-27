The Evergreen Care Trust has relaunched an event which allows people to socialise and make friends.

The charity's Friendship Teas, which are in partnership with Dementia Support South Lincs, will resume tomorrow (September 28) at the Barn Hill Methodist Church.

Friendship Teas will then run each last Tuesday of the month, and allow people to chat over tea and cake.

Stamford Methodist Church Photo: Google

For more information, call Evergreen on 01780 765900 or visit: www.evergreencare.org.uk.