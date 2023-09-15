An elderly woman was left ‘bruised and frightened’ after tripping in the town centre.

Doreen Blackman, 86, was shopping in Bourne on Tuesday last week (September 5) when fell on an uneven section of the pavement.

“I am always looking at the ground as the paths in Bourne are known to be so uneven,” said Doreen, who lives in the town.

Doreen Blackman tripped on uneven paving in Bourne Town Centre

“I was walking up North Street and looked up at the Angel Hotel as it had scaffolding up and wondered how I was going to get around it. That is when I tripped and fell.”

As she fell Doreen, who uses a walking stick, hit her head on a lamp post and described her legs as ‘crumbling’ beneath her.

Three men witnessed Doreen’s fall and picked her up before the manager at the nearby Melton Building Society took her inside to sit down.

A close up of Doreen Blackman's bruised arm

“I was so shaken up,” she said.

After leaving the building society Doreen decided to end her shopping trip early and return to her car which was parked in West Street.

“I was walking against the wall as I was frightened of falling,” she said.

Doreen waited for the adrenaline to subside before driving home, and was checked on by a friend who was passing by.

Quickly bruises appeared on her arms and knees from where she hit the pavement. Doreen also believes her head is bruised under her hair.

Doreen, who previously worked in a bank and as a market researcher, said: “It is a miracle I never broke anything.

“I have broken a hip before so I was worried.

“I think the council should know how bad our paths are.”

She added: “It is so easy to trip up. People I know have fallen.

“The paths should be checked.”

It was a few days before Doreen ventured out again and more than a week later she stands firm that she will not walk down that part of the street again.

Doreen, who has lived in Bourne since 1989, believes the paths have been bad for a long time and had a few trips in her ‘younger days’.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said: "It would appear that, in this instance, any issue that may be on this site has not been reported to us, so our area highways officer will now attend as soon as possible to inspect the area and arrange for any repairs that are needed."

People are encouraged to report road or pavement defects via the Lincolnshire County Council website, by calling 01522 782070 or by using the reporting tool ‘Fix My Street’.

What do you think? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.