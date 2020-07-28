Stamford Corn Exchange launches ‘Your Theatre Lottery’ project
Published: 06:00, 28 July 2020
An arts venue manager has been left concerned for the future because Government funding remains ambiguous.
Earlier this month it was announced a £1.57bn emergency support package would be given out to help protect the future of the arts industry.
However, general manager at the Stamford Corn Exchange, Judith Mackie, says they don't know if they will receive a share.
Maddy Baillie
