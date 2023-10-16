A familiar face to many already, Jayne Dixon has started a new role at a GP surgery.

Jayne, who was born in Stamford, worked in the town’s branch of Woolworth’s for 34 years, before joining the travel agent Thomas Cook.

She then worked at Buckles solicitors before recently taking on her first role in primary care, at Lakeside Stamford’s Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road.

Jayne Dixon

Jayne said: “I chose to work for Lakeside because I wanted to make a difference.

“We have one surgery in Stamford where all members of the team – doctors, nurses, admin and reception staff – work so very hard to help people.”

She added that she is proud to be a team member and loves talking to patients and helping them.