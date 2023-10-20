Home   News   Article

Storm Babet has blown down a tree in Kings Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:42, 20 October 2023
 | Updated: 09:50, 20 October 2023

Storm Babet has blown down a tree, blocking the front door of a house.

The incident happened in Kings Road, Stamford following strong winds overnight.

The storm brought heavy rain and high winds across Scotland before heading over northern and eastern England.

A tree has blown down in Kings Road, covering a front door
A tree has blown down in Kings Road, covering a front door

The storm is expected to continue into tomorrow (Saturday) with more rain to come although the wind speed should drop this evening.

The Met Office forecast for today (Friday)
The Met Office forecast for today (Friday)

Sunday’s forecast is for sunny, dry weather with a ‘feels like’ temperature high of 12C.

If you take photos of the effects of Storm Babet in the Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and Deepings areas, send them to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

