Frosty start to Fatstock Show

The 111th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show was held in Uppingham Market Place on Wednesday last week.

Farmers from Rutland and further afield proudly showed off the best of their stock. This year saw a good number of entries including a total of 25 pigs, 26 cattle and 250 sheep.

A frosty morning with a sprinkling of snow did not deter spectators, with the Market Place will attended by the general public.

Following the prize giving the sheep and pigs were offered for sale by auction, with the top lots being £270 for the champion pig bred and fed by W D Copley and Son and the champion pen of lambs from J F Burbidge and Son selling for £150 a head.

The prize winners were:

l Champion beast was a steer from R B Ingamells and Son

l Reserve champion beast was a maiden heifer from G Amos

l Best pair of beasts went to J Turner

l Champion pen of three lambs went to J F Burbidge and Son

l Reserve champion pen of three lambs went to S Booth

l Best pen of 10 lambs went to P Bromwich

l Champion pig from W D Copley and Son

l Reserve champion pig from C Woolston and Sons

l Best rare breed pig from A Nourish

l Most outstanding exhibit in the show went to the champion pig from W D Copley and Son.