Ticket holders in the district council's community lottery have a chance to win a year's supply of fruit and veg in a ‘super-draw’ later this month.

The draw will be made on Saturday, June 26, when three extra prizes, each worth £360, will be added to the potential top weekly payout of £25,000.

Local good causes are on track to benefit to the tune of over £73,000 this year, because 60 per cent of ticket money paid by LotterySK players goes directly to charities and groups across South Kesteven.

Lottery SK

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “The response to LotterySK since its launch and throughout the pandemic has been amazing, with 2,340 tickets currently in play from around 1,170 good cause supporters.

“Their amazing generosity is particularly important at this time because many groups have been unable to organise their usual fundraising due to lockdown restrictions. They make our towns, villages and neighbourhoods better places to live and work in.

“I have been involved since LotterySK’s inception and am a huge fan of the way it works to benefit the community, so I am extremely proud that thousands of pounds are raised each year for such deserving causes that make a real difference to people’s lives.”

SKDC logo

Total prize winnings since LotterySK began have totalled more than £104,575.

Three Counties Dog Rescue and Dementia Support South Lincs have boosted their funds thanks to regular supporters.

Good causes can sign up free and promote the sale of tickets.

Ticket holders in the draw on June 26 could win one of three national prizes, in addition to the £25,000 jackpot.

A year's supply of fruit and veg home delivery is also on offer. Winners will receive a coupon to redeem with Boxxfresh that includes 12 £30 purchases, delivered to their door.

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.

For more information and to find out how to apply for a grant from the Community Fund, visit: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/communityfund