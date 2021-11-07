Community groups in the area are being urged to apply for a new fuel poverty fund.

Western Power Distribution, the largest electricity distributor in the UK, is launching a £500,000 fuel poverty fund to help families heat their homes this winter.

Building on the legacy of its successful ‘In This Together’ covid response fund, Western Power Distribution is calling on charities, councils and community groups in Stamford, Rutland and Bourne to apply for up to £10,000 to aid their fuel poverty support activities as the country enters what is expected to be a challenging winter for many.

Western Power Distribution's Community Matters Fund

The fuel poverty scheme is the first phase of Western Power Distribution’s annual £1m community fund, provided entirely by the company’s shareholders.

Alison Sleightholm, Western Power Distributions’s resources and external affairs director says: “As we enter a challenging winter, I’m pleased to announce the launch of our fuel poverty fund.

"This fund will directly support community organisations who are working at the grassroots to support vulnerable people and families who are still recovering financially from the pandemic and face difficult times when heating their homes this winter.

"With three million households across the UK already in fuel poverty, we are keen to continue to do what we can to support local communities in the areas we serve.

"We urge community organisations of all sizes to apply for funding and we look forward to hearing their ideas of how our funding could help them to extend their support.”

Over the winter, it’s expected that more than 100 grassroots organisations will be supported across Western Power Distribution’s regions through the scheme.

The application window for funding is open until November 22.

For more information and to apply, visit www.westernpower.co.uk/community-matters-fund.