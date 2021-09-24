Filling stations in have seen forecourts packed with vehicles today (Friday, September 24) following an announcement about tanker driver shortages.

BP announced it has been forced to ration fuel deliveries - despite there being no shortage of petrol and diesel in England.

The action has caused more people to fill up 'just in case' supplies to forecourts dry up.

Gulf petrol station in Uffington Road, Stamford this afternoon (September 24)

The BP filling station in Casterton Road, Stamford, has been "insanely busy" this morning, according to Gemma Killick, who is working there today.

"People have been queueing off the road and we are getting through a lot of fuel, but there is a tanker delivery due tonight so we are not too concerned," she said.

She added that customers had been very understanding about having to queue and that all had remained calm and polite.

Morrisons petrol station in Stamford this afternoon (September 24)

There were similar scenes at the Shell filling station in Scotgate, Stamford.

An operative from the shop said they had been "packed since 6am" this morning and that they had run out of Shell's V-Power Diesel and were low on two other fuel types.

Shell Petrol in Stamford station is busier than usual this afternoon (September 24)