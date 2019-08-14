Petrol stations have reported two incidents of people filling jerrycans and driving off without paying on Wednesday last week.

The first was at Esso in North Street Bourne at 1.55pm when a black Suzuki pulled up and £262 of fuel was taken. The second was at 4.10pm when a Fiat Panda at Morrisons in Stamford was used to take £116 of fuel.

Both are thought to have had false number plates and the amount of fuel pumped far exceeded the capacity of the cars' tanks.

Morrisons petrol station in Stamford

To help solve the crimes call police on 101 quoting incident 257 (Bourne) or incident 362 (Stamford).

