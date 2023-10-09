A retired railwayman has put pen to paper to create a new book.

Stamford man Vic Millington, 79, worked on the railways in Leicestershire and Cornwall for more than 40 years.

With family members in a similar career, it was the dream job for him since a young age.

Stamford artist and author Vic Millington

After retiring at the age of 60, his passion didn’t disappear and instead the railway enthusiast uses his time to paint pictures of locomotives.

“When you get older you think about what you used to do,” said Vic, who grew up in Houghton-on-the-Hill.

He hopes his newest book called The Leicester and Swannington Railway is ‘something for everyone’ as it features nice paintings as well as interesting facts.

Vic's artwork

Throughout the book, which took him four years to create, there are nods to Vic’s life including nymphs from a railway poster he saw as a child.

All of the work was done at Vic’s home in Truesdale Hospital, Scotgate, one of the town almshouses.

He doesn’t own a computer so did all the writing by hand and uncovered information in books or old newspapers cutting which he kept.

“I always paint at home in a busy place like the kitchen table,” he added.

“I like life going on around me.”

Vic began painting more after winning a poster competition in 1978 to promote high speed trains.

“Now, I’m either painting or gardening,” he said.

“It is a nice thing to do.

“My mother painted and was a great embroiderer.”

Vic’s book can be bought by contacting the Leicestershire Industrial History Society using contact details on its website http://www.lihs.org.uk/news.html

Have you got a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.