Since I last wrote, we received the very exciting news that Barrowden Village Hall Development Group will be awarded £300,000 from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund, writes Rutland MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

After supporting the group’s bid by raising it with the Government, it’s simply fantastic news that their bid has been successful, and they now have the funding they need to invest in the transformation of their 96-year-old village hall into a community hub.

It’s been a real labour of love for the group over the last seven years, and I’m so relieved – although this is just the beginning, so do reach out to them if you can help! Congratulations to all the group whose hard work and incredible vision have made this possible.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con)

In other news, the fight against Mallard Pass Solar Plant continues, and I recently met with the Climate Minister to discuss my concerns. In particular, I highlighted the allegations of Uyghur forced labour in Canadian Solar’s supply chains, and the potential loss of 2,175 acres of grade 3b and above fertile agricultural land.

We all want to play our part in achieving Net Zero, but this scheme would be a disaster for our environment, biodiversity, and our very way of life. If you haven’t already signed my petition against Mallard Pass, please do email my office and we will be very happy to send you a copy.

Many of you have raised concerns regarding the approved mileage allowance, which reimburses employees and volunteers for the use of private cars. My Honourable Friend, the Member of Parliament for Darlington, recently raised concerns on my behalf during the Westminster Hall Debate which discussed raising the allowance from 45p/per mile to 60p/per mile.

We have so many incredible carers and NHS community workers in our communities who use their personal cars to drive to look after elderly residents. However, the rurality of our Rutland communities presents a unique set of challenges, and I know that a rise in the rate from 45p to 60p would make a huge difference to so many of our healthcare professionals who do such an exceptional job. I will continue to lobby the Government on this, as it is something I strongly feel should be changed.

To all our Rutland Parish Councils, the Government’s £1 million Community Automated External Defibrillators (AED) is now open for applications. I would encourage you all to take up this opportunity if you feel your communities may benefit from this funding, so together we can expand access to this vital equipment and ensure more lives are saved in an emergency.

Finally, at the end of last month, The Boundary Commission for England submitted their final recommendations to Parliament following a two year review of all the Parliamentary constituencies in England. As many of you will know, I made strong representations against dividing our wonderful constituency, but The Boundary Commission has now confirmed that from the next election our communities will be split into three separate constituencies, and Rutland will make up the constituency of Rutland and Stamford.

In March I was honoured to be selected by the Conservative Selection Committee of Rutland and Stamford to be our candidate at the next election. I’m really proud of the the promises I’ve already delivered on, but there is still more work to be done, and I can assure you that I'm full steam ahead on my commitments to our communities in Rutland.