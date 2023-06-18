Family fun day at Stamford Recreation Ground on Armed Forces Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion
Military traditions will be combined with family entertainment to mark the centenary of Stamford’s Royal British Legion.
Although the branch reached the milestone last year, a fun day is planned to coincide with Armed Forces Day this month.
Organiser Darren Rawnsley said: "We want to give something back to Stamford in recognition of the 100 years of support it has given us."
The event takes place at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 24 and starts at 10.30am with a parade. Following a programme of live music, games and stalls, it will close with a military drum head service reminiscent of those which take place on the battlefield when fighting comes to an end.
A car boot sale will run from 7am and a spitfire flypast is scheduled for 3.26pm.
Darren hopes the event will attract new members. He said: "We're looking for younger people to bring new ideas. We want to show people that the legion isn't just about marching on November 11."
To book a car boot pitch for £5 email dbrawnsley@gmail.com