Military traditions will be combined with family entertainment to mark the centenary of Stamford’s Royal British Legion.

Although the branch reached the milestone last year, a fun day is planned to coincide with Armed Forces Day this month.

Organiser Darren Rawnsley said: "We want to give something back to Stamford in recognition of the 100 years of support it has given us."

A fun day will mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion

The event takes place at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 24 and starts at 10.30am with a parade. Following a programme of live music, games and stalls, it will close with a military drum head service reminiscent of those which take place on the battlefield when fighting comes to an end.

A car boot sale will run from 7am and a spitfire flypast is scheduled for 3.26pm.

Darren hopes the event will attract new members. He said: "We're looking for younger people to bring new ideas. We want to show people that the legion isn't just about marching on November 11."

To book a car boot pitch for £5 email dbrawnsley@gmail.com