Skaters are invited to the official opening of a new facility which was built following a 20-year campaign.

Bourne Dimension Skatepark has been hailed a success since it opened at the Abbey Lawn in May.

Skaters have travelled from as far away as Sheffield to try out the ramps, which have been a hit with young people in the town.

Bourne Skatepark

Bourne resident Chas Shrosbree, who first spearheaded the skatepark campaign two decades ago, will cut the ribbon at the official opening on Sunday (August 20).

Town clerk Ian Sismey said: “This has been a long time coming but the response has been very positive and we hope that continues. The skatepark has already been well-used by young people and it has stopped all the complaints we used to get about them using the town’s car parks.”

The official opening takes place on Sunday from 10.30am until 3pm. Members of LDC Dance will perform from 10.30am until the ribbon-cutting at 11am. There will then be demonstrations and competitions running throughout the day, along with opportunities for members of the public to have a go.

The project first started to take shape in 2012 when Bourne United Charities offered a suitable piece of land. Design work began and in 2016 the group officially registered with the charity commission under the name of Dimension Skatepark.

Planning permission was granted in 2017 and again in 2020 but the project hit a stumbling block when Sport England announced its offer of a £100,000 grant would be withdrawn if all of the funds were not in place within a few months. A £62,000 loan was given by South Kesteven District Council and ground was finally broken in October.