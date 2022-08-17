Home   News   Article

Swinstead Summer Fete on August Bank Holiday Monday will raise funds for St Mary's Church roof

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 17 August 2022

When thieves stripped lead from a church roof it not only caused a hole for rain to get through but also one in the church budget.

Repairs to St Mary’s Church in Swinstead will cost more than £50,000, and with ecclesiastical insurance covering only a fraction of this, the vicar and villagers have joined forces to plug the gap.

They are organising a Bank Holiday Monday summer fair (August 29) in the village, which will blend traditional games, such as ‘splat the rat’, tug-of-war, skittles, with children’s entertainment, a bouncy castle, plus produce stalls, teas and cakes, and a chance to win prizes.

