When thieves stripped lead from a church roof it not only caused a hole for rain to get through but also one in the church budget.

Repairs to St Mary’s Church in Swinstead will cost more than £50,000, and with ecclesiastical insurance covering only a fraction of this, the vicar and villagers have joined forces to plug the gap.

They are organising a Bank Holiday Monday summer fair (August 29) in the village, which will blend traditional games, such as ‘splat the rat’, tug-of-war, skittles, with children’s entertainment, a bouncy castle, plus produce stalls, teas and cakes, and a chance to win prizes.