Children enjoyed a supernatural time at ‘Stamford Spooktacular’.

The event at the recreation ground on Saturday (October 30) included a fancy dress contest, broomstick races, and a chance to win prizes in a colouring competition judged by Stamford artist Karen Neale.

Town councillor Jo Winterbourne was an organiser of the event.

Stamford Showstoppers provided entertainment

She said: “It was a very chilly day but we had a great turnout and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves and having fun.”

As well as the competitions, there was face painting, craft workshops for children and adults, and entertainment provided by Stamford Showstoppers and Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre.

Jake Smalley, Mia Wilmer and Rosie Smalley

Jessica and Samantha

Five-year-old Francesca McDonough

Storyteller Darren Rawnsley telling a chilling tale

Jo said they will be holding a similar ‘Spooktacular’ next Halloween and so anyone with ideas for it can contact her by emailing cllrjowinterbourne@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk or by phoning Stamford Town Hall on 01780 753808.