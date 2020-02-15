Clap along to a trip-trapping musical adventure for half term at Stamford Corn Exchange on Sunday, February 16.

On a grassy hillside, in the middle of the country, there lived Three Billy Goats Gruff.

They never stopped eating and before long they had eaten everything they could get their hooves on! The only option is to go looking for more food.

The Three Billy Goats Gruff

So hold on to your horns and join the three billy goats on their adventure as they bravely cross the rickety bridge to greener pastures.

But who will they meet along the way as they trip trap over the bridge?

With catchy songs and dances to join in with, Lost The Plot Theatrical are proud to present The Three Billy Goats Gruff, an interactive, family fun show that is a perfect half-term treat for little ones and the big kids that bring them!

The performance starts at 2pm and tickets cost £13 from 01780 766455 or book online.