An organisation which supports people in the Armed Forces celebrated its 100th anniversary with a family fun day.

The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion reached the milestone last summer, but celebrations were put on hold until this year.

The family fun day took place at the Recreation Ground on Saturday. Bargain-hunters were up early to browse the car boot stalls before a military parade kicked off the main event.

Harvey and Matthew Hudson check out a vintage fire engine with Amy and Charlotte Naylor. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The main stage offered a variety of live music and poetry throughout the day before the event closed with a military drum service.

Representatives from the emergency services were on hand to meet the public, with firefighters offering people the chance to sit in the engine. There was also a vintage fire engine on show.

Fair rides, food stalls and a bouncy castle also kept visitors entertained while members of the legion hosted a display showcasing what they do.

Royal British Legion supporters Steve Bond, David Ellis, David Thompson, Tony Francis, Alan Patrick, Margaret Lee and Robert Carrett. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organiser Darren Rawnsley hopes the event will encourage more people to join the branch.

He said: “There was a superb community feel which really made the day special for me. We had a big presence from the legion and lots of people said they found it interesting to learn more about what we do.”

The event was supported by the Stamford Air Cadets 2071 Squadron, who helped with car parking and manning the stalls, and volunteer Angela Carter-Begie who provided refreshments for legion members and helpers.

Fees from the car boot boot pitches and stallholder donations, which total around £500 so far, will go towards the Stamford branch.

Members of the Stamford Pantomime Players Charlotte McAllister, Lisa Holmes, Zara Hales, Emily Hales, Jenny Hall, Hannah Holmes and Ostin Holmes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the branch can find out more details on the legion website. You do not need to have a military connection to join.

The event started with a military parade. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Stamford Brass. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Carol Godding and Nicola Sandall promote the next Stamford Showstoppers performance. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jay Stebb Jazz take to the stage. Photo: Chris Lowndes

