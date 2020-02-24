Stamford Arts Centre, South Kesteven District Council and Invest SK hold an Arts Around Town family event
Published: 18:00, 24 February 2020
A popular day of family fun featured a flash mob, circus skills and a moving plant pot.
Stamford’s ‘Arts Around Town’ circus-themed event aimed to provide a day of discovery to all types of families.
The one day family event, which took place last Friday, was organised by staff at Stamford Arts Centre, South Kesteven District Council and Invest SK.
Read moreHuman InterestQuirkyStamford
More by this authorMaddy Baillie