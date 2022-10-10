Hundreds of runners lined up for the return of a school fun run.

Keen pupils from nine different schools competed in the first 2.5km race at the event in Barnack.

A further 200 runners set off for the main fun run including a reindeer and Barnack Primary School’s assistant headteacher, Connor Knowling, who was wearing an outfit which looked like he was being carried around the course on the shoulders of a teddy bear.

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lizzie Hawes, chairperson of the Barnack School Association, which organised the race, said: “It was fantastic to be able to hold the fun run again after a couple of years break because of covid.

"After 18 years it has become a real village tradition and it was lovely for the runners to see so many villagers out on route cheering them on.

“We have a proud tradition of cross country running at our school so our team couldn’t wait to get out and compete against other local schools.

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“The sun shone and everyone had a really fun afternoon."

Alltech, Duncan and Toplis, aUK Stamford, Kappow and The Learning Tree Kindergarten and Morrisons in Stamford all sponsored the event.

Parents of pupils at the school also helped to purchase equipment and marshal on the day.

Lizzie added: “We are still processing all our costs and profits but hopefully should have raised a healthy amount for the school.

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Barnack Primary School

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Edenham Primary School

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Malcolm Sargent Primary School

“A special thank you to all our volunteers and everyone for supporting us.”