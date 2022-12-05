Thousands of Santas gathered for one of the largest and most festive events to take place in the area.
The Stamford Santa Fun Run on Sunday offered people the chance to dress as Father Christmas before running, jogging or walking a 5km course through Burghley Park.
Mayor of Stamford David Taylor was on stage to welcome participants, who were led in a warm up by Equilibrium Gym instructors ready for the 11am start.
Then the Santas went on their way, from a distance looking like a red ribbon tied all the way around the park.
Stamford Striders Running Club organises the event, and co-ordinator Brian Kearsey said: "We were really pleased to see nearly 1,500 Santas and their friends and families enjoying a fun day in a wonderful, festive ambiance.
"A big thank you goes to the large number of volunteers from Stamford Striders and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley for making this community event a success – they have been beavering away for many months.
"Plans are in hand to host the Stamford Santa Fun Run next year, with a new route passing in front of Burghley House and crossing the newly restored landmark Lion Bridge – this will form a not-to-be-forgotten backdrop for this annual event.
"Finally, thanks to the Burghley Park Estate Office for their continued co-operative support and enthusiasm.”
Chairman of Stamford Striders, Robin Ball, added: "It was fantastic to see all of our Santas as far as the eye could see stretching in a continuous line all around the fabulous setting of Burghley Park.
"Our club would like to thank everyone who turned out to take part and, of course, our many generous sponsors and the large number of volunteers who gave their time and effort freely to make the event possible."
Causes chosen to benefit from the event are MindSpace Stamford, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, and a number of projects supported by the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.
Last year the event raised more than £23,000, and organisers are hopeful this year's event will generate a comparable amount.
Many of the participants also raised individual sponsorship for their own cause, including Bea Wilson from Peakirk, who ran a marathon distance in eight days, the Santa run being her final 3.1 miles towards the 26.2-mile total.
