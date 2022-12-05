Home   News   Article

Stamford Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park attracts thousands of people

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:19, 05 December 2022
 | Updated: 12:21, 05 December 2022

Thousands of Santas gathered for one of the largest and most festive events to take place in the area.

The Stamford Santa Fun Run on Sunday offered people the chance to dress as Father Christmas before running, jogging or walking a 5km course through Burghley Park.

Mayor of Stamford David Taylor was on stage to welcome participants, who were led in a warm up by Equilibrium Gym instructors ready for the 11am start.

Caira and two-year-old Jack Richardson. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Then the Santas went on their way, from a distance looking like a red ribbon tied all the way around the park.

Stamford Striders Running Club organises the event, and co-ordinator Brian Kearsey said: "We were really pleased to see nearly 1,500 Santas and their friends and families enjoying a fun day in a wonderful, festive ambiance.

"A big thank you goes to the large number of volunteers from Stamford Striders and the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley for making this community event a success – they have been beavering away for many months.

The red suits resembled a red ribbon around the park. Photo: Chris Lowndes
"Plans are in hand to host the Stamford Santa Fun Run next year, with a new route passing in front of Burghley House and crossing the newly restored landmark Lion Bridge – this will form a not-to-be-forgotten backdrop for this annual event.

"Finally, thanks to the Burghley Park Estate Office for their continued co-operative support and enthusiasm.”

Chairman of Stamford Striders, Robin Ball, added: "It was fantastic to see all of our Santas as far as the eye could see stretching in a continuous line all around the fabulous setting of Burghley Park.

The frontrunners leave the start. Photo: Chris Lowndes
"Our club would like to thank everyone who turned out to take part and, of course, our many generous sponsors and the large number of volunteers who gave their time and effort freely to make the event possible."

Causes chosen to benefit from the event are MindSpace Stamford, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, and a number of projects supported by the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley.

Last year the event raised more than £23,000, and organisers are hopeful this year's event will generate a comparable amount.

The event involved 1,500 participants. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Many of the participants also raised individual sponsorship for their own cause, including Bea Wilson from Peakirk, who ran a marathon distance in eight days, the Santa run being her final 3.1 miles towards the 26.2-mile total.

Many people return each year to take part. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford Santa Fun Run 2022. Photo: Chris Lowndes (61103243)
People signed up to the event online and could collect their suits in town. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Zeeco team at Stamford Santa Fun Run 2022. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Stamford's skyline was a lovely backdrop for runners. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Santas were motivated to get moving by the prospect of mulled wine and mince pies at the end. Photo: Chris Lowndes
This costume was one way to keep warm. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Event sponsors included Savills, BCM Wealth Management, Zeeco and Upp. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The lively warm-up was led by Paul Brewster from Equilibrium Gym, Ketton. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The best way to travel. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Venelia and Aviana Tomlinson and Kay Sainthouse. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hannah with and James and Alice Wilson. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Santas storming through Burghley Park. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Off to a super start. Photo: Chris Lowndes
People could walk or run. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Neil McIvor and the team from Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers made sure Burghley Park was left clean and tidy after the run. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Warming up for the run. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough is one charity benefitting from the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Bea Wilson completed a marathon distance in eight days at the fun run, collecting money for charity. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Shergold family. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Mayor of Stamford David Taylor warms up with the crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Well-behaved dogs were allowed to accompany owners on the run. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Race winner Martin Rudkin. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Organisers are already planning a run next Christmas. Photo: Chris Lowndes
An incredible sight. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Giving a wave. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Warming up the crowds. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Prosser family. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Participants help to raise money through their entry fee. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Youngsters and adults could take part. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Young people enjoyed the ride. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Ready for the warm up. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Lots of smiles. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The stage was set for a great event. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Isla and Jacob Sallis. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Four-legged participants enjoyed the run too. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Riding a reindeer around the course was completely within the rules. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Spectators cheered on the runners. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Spotting friends and family was difficult with everyone dressed the same. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Everyone threw themselves into the spirit of the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Charlotte Fonda with Merlin. Photo: Chris Lowndes
