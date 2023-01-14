Festivals funded by a council could be axed as part of plans to cut costs.

South Kesteven District Council’s new draft budget has thrown plans for the biennial Stamford Georgian Festival up in the air.

A proposal has been made to scrap the £80,000 pot of money put aside each year which funds festivals across the district.

Stamford Georgian Festival

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick), leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “Council-run festivals used to receive quite substantial funding from the Arts Council but the funding has changed which means it doesn’t support local authorities as much as it used to.

“The funding is more to support community events with different partners.”

Coun Cooke explained that the council has been awarded almost £4m from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund which could be put towards different events organised by the community.

Jackie Weaver with Kelham Cooke at the Deepings Literary Festival

He is ‘really keen’ for this to happen but organisers will have to go through a ‘bidding process’ and approach a committee - that has not yet been officially created - which will be in charge of the sum of money.

The council previously described the Georgian Festival, which has been held since 2011, as delivering ‘a significant economic return’ to Stamford, close to £1.5m in 2017.

Coun Cooke said: “What was happening to economic activity for local businesses and hotels was fantastic but the difficulty is that we can’t access the funding on our own.”

He added: “The first priority for us as a council is our statutory services. Festivals, while they are incredibly important, are described as discretionary.

Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

“We now have an opportunity to access funding from a different area.

“Since I have been leader I have learnt, if you want to make any event a success there needs to be community engagement.”

Coun Cooke likened a new way of organising festivals to the Stamford Diversity Festival, which received funding but was made possible by a committee.

The website for the Stamford Georgian Festival has been disabled

He believes organisation from town councils or dedicated event groups could be the key, and says a number of people have already reached out to him.

When asked if the district council would help, Coun Cooke said: “It depends what the festival looks like.

“We would support communication and with grants but volunteers would be needed.”

Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

He added: “I would really like to see events throughout the year making best use of assets in the town, such as the arts centre, and then a big festival at the end of it.”

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford on the district council, is among those left disappointed by the decision.

“A lot of people think highly of the festival as it was a very popular event for the town. It is sad,” he said.

Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

Tens of thousands of people descend on the town for the Georgian Festival weekend, which celebrates the town’s 18th Century heritage.

People dress in traditional Georgian outfits and activities which were previously held include themed markets and street entertainment, a re-enactment of the ancient Stamford Bull Run, a costume ball, horse rides and a military training camp.

The biennial event was last held in 2019, after being cancelled in 2021 because of the pandemic, and was due to return this year.

Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

Another council-funded event is the Deepings Literary Festival, which differs to the Georgian Festival as it has its own organising committee.

Despite organisers being confident their event will still continue, the news has come as a worry.

Coun Judy Stevens (Con - Deeping St James), who organises the event outside of her role as a district councillor, said: “Obviously we are really disappointed the festival budget has to be cut in light of the current economic situation.

Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

“It is particularly sad because the Deepings sometimes feels quite isolated in the district but because of that we are very resilient.

“I am quite confident that we will be able to deliver a literary festival in 2024.”

The festival has been held since 2017 and last year attracted about 500 visitors and an extensive line-up of authors.

Vaseem Khan and Linda Hill at the Oddfellows Hall. Photo: David Pearson

The Deepings are known for the residents’ love of literature as volunteers stepped in to save the library in 2016 after Lincolnshire County Council withdrew funding.

Coun Stevens believes volunteer-led events could be the way forward.

“I see a real benefit to the community on people volunteering to deliver services that we are used to having provided by the local authorities,” she said.

Lynda Stacy, Jane E James and Ros Rendle at the Iron Horse in Deeping. Photo: David Pearson

The literary festival was mainly funded by the council with about 20 per cent coming from donations.

Coun Stevens said there have been discussions on the district council for a couple of years so while the group wasn’t consulted on plans to axe funding they knew it ‘was on the cards’. She described the festival as only getting ‘a fleck’ of the funding pot anyway.

The district council organised the Bourne Cicle Festival in 2019 but cancelled it in 2020 due to a lack of money.

If funding is cut, the Gravity Fields Festival in Grantham would also be affected.