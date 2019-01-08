A new funding programme to support creative artists and performers in South Kesteven has been launched.

South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK, is offering grants of upto £1,500 to successful applicants with a creative talent and a desire to upskill.

The Creative Artists’ Small Grants Fund is designed to help both individuals and groups enhance their skills, develop performance opportunities, invest in specialist equipment or promote their activities more effectively in the local area.

The funding can be used towards tuition, equipment and travel costs, as well as accessing support such as training, mentoring, workshops with professional artists, observing professionals in rehearsal and performance and a range of other developmental and progression opportunities.

Head of Arts at InvestSK, Michael Cross, said: “We’re very fortunate to have such talented creative people in South Kesteven and InvestSK is delighted to launch this new fund to help celebrate and develop their abilities.

“We’ve designed this funding programme to support a broad range of local talents so we’re keen to hear from people with a whole host of creative skills – from musical, artistic and theatrical, to poetic and dance.”

SKDC leader Matthew Lee said the new scheme would nurture local talent and support individuals and groups to further develop and showcase their skills.

The deadline for submissions is February 29. To be eligible, applicants must have lived in South Kesteven for the last three years.

More details, guidance notes and the application form are available on the InvestSK website: www.investsk.co.uk/creativeartists