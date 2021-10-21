A creative community group has received funding to help it spread cheer this festive season.

Art Pop-Up, a Stamford-based organisation, has secured National Lottery funding to launch a creative project to ensure no one is lonely this Christmas.

The Christmas Cheer Factory project will invite older people to help create handmade cards and decorations to be distributed to the vulnerable, disadvantaged and isolated.

Christmas decorations made in previous years by Stamford-based group, Art Pop-Up

Sam Roddan, who launched Art Pop-Up in 2011, described the group as creativity evangelists, and hopes their adopted ‘production line’ will encourage more people to get involved.

She said: “You don’t have to be ‘good at art,’ just willing to have some fun and enjoy being a bit creative.

“We’ll work as a team to make the components and assemble the cards and decorations so we need everyone from those with neat handwriting to those who can wield a glue

stick.

Sam Roddan

“Everyone can help no matter your ability. Some can paint the background, some can use punches to cut out decorations, some can glue it all together – we’ll make a production line and have some fun creating.”

Closer to Christmas, Art Pop-Up will work with organisations in the area to distribute the cards and decorations to those in need who may be feeling isolated.

MindSpace has agreed to host the creative ‘factory’ at its Broad Street site which will run every Tuesday from 10.30am to midday, starting from October 26 and continuing throughout November.

Sam welcomed the National Lottery funding as it will also help elderly people who are in need of transport assistance get to the creative

sessions.

To organise transport or book a free place, get in touch with Sam on 07771 788098 or e-mail community@artpopup.co.uk. Booking can also be done via: mindspace.com.

