Fundraising group set up in memory of brave Cat

Although Christmas is a special time of year, it can also be incredibly hard for those who are remembering a loved one that has been lost.

Rab and Margo Anderson of Kettering know this only too well because their beloved eldest daughter Cat passed away on June 14 this year, aged just 38, having battled with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour for three years.

Cat Anderson grew up in Corby but later lived in Uppingham.

Shocked to discover that brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer and that only one per cent of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease, the family set up a fundraising group under the umbrella of pioneering national charity, Brain Tumour Research.

They named the group Cat in a Hat because, after losing her hair due to the chemo, Cat was often seen wearing one of an impressive range of hats given to her by friends and family.

Rab said: “Christmas, was always very special to Cat, as was her birthday when she wouldn’t just celebrate the day, but the whole month! Cat found great joy in choosing presents for each member of the family and then giving them on Christmas Day.

“Cat also used to make a big thing of putting up the Christmas tree, marking the occasion with a glass or two of wine while singing along to some jolly Christmas tunes.

“This year, there will be no Cat to help us get into a festive mood, although I know she will be there in spirit.

“If I could make one wish this Christmas, it would be that we find a cure for this terrible disease which takes children away from parents and parents away from children long before their time. I don’t want other families to be dreading Christmas like ours because one of their loved ones is being so terribly missed.

“That’s why Cat in a Hat continues to fund vital research into brain tumours. It’s too late for Cat, but we want her legacy to be that the group set up in her name helps to find that elusive cure.”

To donate to Cat in a Hat go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/catinahat1