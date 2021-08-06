A father left devastated by the loss of his 41-year-old wife has set up a fundraising page in her honour.

Clare Thomas died on July 22 just days after being diagnosed with cancer.

Having noticed some unusual lumps at the end of last year, Clare had tests and MRI scans but was reassured by health professionals that there was nothing wrong. Cancer was ruled out.

Clare and Peter Thomas at their wedding. Photo: Rob Smith

But last month, Clare began feeling aches in her muscles and became short of breath, so was taken to hospital.

Her widower, Peter, said: “They said she had cancer and two days later she had massive internal bleeding.

“I was told she had hours left to live; she didn’t even get to have chemotherapy because the cancer was so far advanced.

Clare Thomas from Stamford with her family. Photo: Rob Smith

“In a few days life went from being normal to her passing away.

“People die all the time, but to go home and tell my 11 and 14-year-old sons that their mum is never coming home was horrible.”

He added: “She didn’t smoke, she was slim and followed good nutrition but then she got cancer aged 41. It came from nowhere.”

The couple, who would have been celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week, lived in Stamford with their sons, Owain and Jackson.

Clare Thomas and her husband Peter. Photo: Rob Smith

Peter said: “We were a very traditional family. She was always there if the children were poorly, comforting them, and I’m the one who play-fights with them.

“A whole half of the relationship our children had is gone. I have to be two parents for them now.”

Peter has set up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise £5,000 to purchase a small plot of land in Stamford to plant a tree in Clare’s memory.

Clare Thomas with her youngest son, Jackson

He said: “I didn’t feel it was right to donate to a cancer charity when we didn’t even get that far.

“I thought ‘what can I do for my lads?’”

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/clares-memorial-tree.