People may be able to watch the funerals of family members or friends via video-link if plans to add technology to Stamford Cemetery get the go ahead.

The idea of setting up a wide-angle web camera and wifi access at the town burial ground off Radcliffe Road has been proposed by Dave Dorson, a member of Stamford Town Council.

Outlining the benefits of having such as set up, Coun Dorson told members of the town council's amenities committee that it would help people to say goodbye to loved ones when social distancing makes this impossible, and could help in cases where family members live abroad and are not be able to make the journey.