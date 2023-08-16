A funfair opens in Stamford this afternoon (Wednesday).

Ashley Wood Funfairs has set up at the Recreation Ground for five days of family fun.

The event used to take place in October each year, but the showmen tried out a summer fair in 2021 and have stuck with their new slot.

A funfair is running at Stamford Recreation Ground this week

Rides will open from 2pm each day until Sunday (August 20). Attractions include dodgems, a runaway train, waltzers, the Miami, the Extreme and the Sizzler.

Woods Funfairs was established by the late William Wood around 30 years ago and is now managed by his son, Ashley Wood.