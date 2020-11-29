Funny Stamford parody of the Hitler film Downfall is shared
Published: 21:21, 29 November 2020
| Updated: 21:22, 29 November 2020
A parody of the film Downfall is being shared on social media about Stamford's plight as it enters tier 3.
The 2004 movie about the downfall of Hitler is a popular meme with people changing the subtitles of Hitler's rant.
In the latest creation, Hitler is told by a nervous military man of the discontent being expressed in Stamford about the town being placed in the tier with the toughest restrictions.